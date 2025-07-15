Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
2:56 minutes
Problem 8.3.12f
Textbook Question
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Interval Training
A researcher claims that sprint interval training improves running performance in trained athletes. The table shows the maximum aerobic speed (MAS), in kilometers per hour, of trained athletes before and after six sessions of sprint interval training. At , α=0.10 is there enough evidence to support the researcher’s claim? (Adapted from National Strength and Conditioning Association)
