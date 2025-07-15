Testing the Difference Between Two Means (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.

[APPLET] Passing Play Percentages The passing play percentages of 10 randomly selected NCAA Division 1A college football teams for home and away games in the 2020–2021 season are shown in the table. At , α=0.20 is there enough evidence to support the claim that passing play percentage is different for home and away games? (Source: TeamRankings)



