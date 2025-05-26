Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
2:10 minutes
Problem 3.Q.2h
Textbook Question
The table shows the numbers (in thousands) of earned degrees by level in two different fields, conferred in the United States in a recent year. (Source: U.S. National Center for Education Statistics)
A person who earned a degree in the year is randomly selected. Find the probability that the degree earned by the person is a
g. bachelor's degree and the degree is in natural sciences/mathematics.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the relevant data from the table. The number of bachelor's degrees in natural sciences/mathematics is 175.5 (in thousands), and the total number of degrees conferred across all fields and levels is 565.4 (in thousands).
Step 2: Recall the formula for probability. The probability of an event is calculated as the ratio of the number of favorable outcomes to the total number of outcomes. In this case, the favorable outcome is earning a bachelor's degree in natural sciences/mathematics.
Step 3: Write the probability formula for this scenario: \( P = \frac{\text{Number of bachelor's degrees in natural sciences/mathematics}}{\text{Total number of degrees}} \). Using MathML, this can be expressed as:
Step 4: Simplify the fraction to calculate the probability. This involves dividing the numerator (175.5) by the denominator (565.4).
Step 5: Interpret the result. The probability represents the likelihood that a randomly selected person who earned a degree in the year earned a bachelor's degree in natural sciences/mathematics.
