The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Use the table to find the probability that a person's symptoms improved, given that they received the placebo and identify the type of probability found.
Finding Conditional Probabilities In Exercises 7 and 8, use the table to find each conditional probability.
7. Business Degrees The table shows the numbers of male and female students in the United States who received bachelor's degrees in business and nonbusiness fields in a recent year. (Source: National Center for Educational Statistics)
b. Find the probability that a randomly selected bachelor's degree-earning student received a business degree, given that the student is female.
In Exercises 17 and 18, use the table, which shows the numbers of first-time and repeat U.S. nursing students taking the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN® exam) to pass or fail in a recent year. (Adapted from National Council Licensure Examinations)
17. Find the probability that a student took the exam for the first time, given that the student failed.
The table shows the numbers (in thousands) of earned degrees by level in two different fields, conferred in the United States in a recent year. (Source: U.S. National Center for Education Statistics)
A person who earned a degree in the year is randomly selected. Find the probability that the degree earned by the person is a
g. bachelor's degree and the degree is in natural sciences/mathematics.