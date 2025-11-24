a. Determine dᵢ = Xᵢ - Yᵢ for each pair of data.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
[DATA] Invest in Education Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 12_3_17. The variable “Cost” represents the four-year cost including tuition, supplies, room and board, the variable “Annual ROI” represents the return on investment for graduates of the school—essentially how much you would earn on the investment of attending the school. The variable “Grad Rate” represents the graduation rate of the school.
a. In Problem 49 from Section 4.1, a scatter diagram between “Cost” and “Grad Rate” treating “Cost” as the explanatory variable suggested a positive association between the two variables. Treating “Cost” as the explanatory variable, x, test whether a negative association exists between the cost and annual ROI for graduates of four-year schools at the alpha = 0.01 level of significance. Normal probability plots suggest the residuals are normally distributed.
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing for Correlation
Linear Regression and Residuals
Significance Level and p-Value
Naughty or Nice? An experiment was conducted in which 16 ten-month-old babies were asked to watch a climber character attempt to ascend a hill. On two occasions, the baby witnesses the character fail to make the climb. On the third attempt, the baby witnesses either a helper toy push the character up the hill, or a hinderer toy preventing the character from making the ascent. The helper and hinderer toys were shown to each baby in a random fashion for a fixed amount of time. In Problem 41 from Section 10.2, we learned that, after watching both the helper and hinderer toy in action, 14 of 16 ten-month-old babies preferred to play with the helper toy when given a choice as to which toy to play with. A second part of this experiment showed the climber approach the helper toy, which is not a surprising action, and then alternatively the climber approached the hinderer toy, which is a surprising action. The amount of time the ten-month-old watched the event was recorded. The mean difference in time spent watching the climber approach the hinderer toy versus watching the climber approach the helper toy was 1.14 seconds with a standard deviation of 1.75 second. Source: J. Kiley Hamlin et al., “Social Evaluation by Preverbal Infants,” Nature, Nov. 2007.
c. What do you think the results of this experiment imply about 10-month-olds’ ability to assess surprising behavior?
[NW] [DATA] Muzzle Velocity The following data represent the muzzle velocity (in feet per second) of rounds fired from a 155-mm gun. For each round, two measurements of the velocity were recorded using two different measuring devices, with the following data obtained:
a. Why are these matched-pairs data?
Reaction Time In an experiment conducted online at the University of Mississippi, study participants are asked to react to a stimulus. In one experiment, the participant must press a key on seeing a blue screen and reaction time (in seconds) to press the key is measured. The same person is then asked to press a key on seeing a red screen, again with reaction time measured. The results for six randomly sampled study participants are as follows:
c. Is the reaction time to the blue stimulus different from the reaction time to the red stimulus at the α=0.01 level of significance? Note: A normal probability plot and boxplot of the data indicate that the differences are approximately normally distributed with no outliers.
A personal trainer is studying whether a new stretching routine improves flexibility. She records the forward reach (in cm) of 6 clients before and after a 4-week program. Calculate the difference (after - before) for each client, the mean difference, and standard deviation.
Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference of the population given the following information. Would you reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in the mean?
In Exercises 17–24, use the indicated Data Sets from Appendix B. The complete data sets can be found at www.TriolaStats.com. Assume that the paired sample data are simple random samples and the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Heights of Presidents Repeat Exercise 12 “Heights of Presidents” using all of the sample data from Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B.
Sign Test vs. Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test Using the data in Exercise 1, we can test for no difference between hospital admissions on Friday 6th and Friday 13th by using the sign test or the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test. In what sense does the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test incorporate and use more information than the sign test?