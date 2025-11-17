Web Page Design John has an online company that sells custom rims for cars. A web-design firm hired by John designed two different web pages to be used to sell his rims online. However, he cannot decide which page to go with, so he decides to collect some data. John hires a second firm that has the ability to randomly assign one of the two web page designs to potential customers. John records whether a sale was made on the site, or not. The data are displayed in the table below.

b. Based on the results, which web design, if any, should John go with? Note: This problem is based on the type of research done by Adobe Test & Target.