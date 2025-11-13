"Video Poker The following table shows the net winnings from a \$1 bet in a video poker game.
a. Calculate and explain the expected net winnings from the player's perspective. Round your answer to three decimal places (nearest tenth of a penny).
"
b. If a player expects to play 90 games in one hour, how much can the player expect to win or lose during that hour?"
c. What is the standard deviation of the net winnings? What does this value indicate?"
[NW] [DATA] TelevisionsIn the Sullivan Statistics Survey I, individuals were asked to disclose the number of televisions in their household. In the following probability distribution, the random variable X represents the number of televisions in households.
g. What is the probability that a randomly chosen household has zero televisions? Would this be considered an impossible event?
Number of BirthsThe graph of the discrete probability distribution below represents the number of live births by a mother 50–54 years old who had a live birth in 2017.
b. What is the probability that a randomly selected mother aged 50 to 54 who had a live birth in 2017 was having either her fourth or fifth child?
c. What is the probability that a randomly selected mother aged 50 to 54 who had a live birth in 2017 was having her sixth child or more?
d. If you randomly choose a 50- to 54-year-old mother who had a live birth in 2017, how many live births would you expect her to have had?