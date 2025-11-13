Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Expected Value Expected value is the weighted average of all possible outcomes, where each outcome is multiplied by its probability. It represents the long-term average result of a random event, such as net winnings in a game. Calculating expected value helps determine whether a game is favorable or not. Recommended video: Guided course 04:14 04:14 Expected Value (Mean) of Random Variables

Probability Distribution A probability distribution lists all possible outcomes of a random experiment along with their probabilities. In this context, it shows the likelihood of each poker hand occurring. Understanding the distribution is essential to correctly compute the expected value. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution