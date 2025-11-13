In Problems 9–14, determine whether the distribution is a discrete probability distribution. If not, state why.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"Video Poker The following table shows the net winnings from a \$1 bet in a video poker game.
a. Calculate and explain the expected net winnings from the player's perspective. Round your answer to three decimal places (nearest tenth of a penny).
"
Key Concepts
Expected Value
Probability Distribution
Net Winnings (Profit) in Gambling
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Problems 9–14, determine whether the distribution is a discrete probability distribution. If not, state why.
In Problems 15 and 16, determine the required value of the missing probability to make the distribution a discrete probability distribution.
[NW] [DATA] TelevisionsIn the Sullivan Statistics Survey I, individuals were asked to disclose the number of televisions in their household. In the following probability distribution, the random variable X represents the number of televisions in households.
a. Confirm that this represents a discrete probability distribution.
"Video Poker The following table shows the net winnings from a \$1 bet in a video poker game.
b. If a player expects to play 90 games in one hour, how much can the player expect to win or lose during that hour?"
"Video Poker The following table shows the net winnings from a \$1 bet in a video poker game.
c. What is the standard deviation of the net winnings? What does this value indicate?"
[NW] [DATA] TelevisionsIn the Sullivan Statistics Survey I, individuals were asked to disclose the number of televisions in their household. In the following probability distribution, the random variable X represents the number of televisions in households.
g. What is the probability that a randomly chosen household has zero televisions? Would this be considered an impossible event?
Number of BirthsThe graph of the discrete probability distribution below represents the number of live births by a mother 50–54 years old who had a live birth in 2017.
a. What is the probability that a randomly selected mother aged 50 to 54 who had a live birth in 2017 was having her fourth child?