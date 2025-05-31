Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Dot Plots
Problem 2.5.27c
Studying Refer to the data set in Exercise 23 and the box-and-whisker plot you drew that represents the data set.
c. You randomly select one student from the sample. What is the likelihood that the student studied less than 2 hours per day? Write your answer as a percent.
1
Step 1: Review the box-and-whisker plot you created for the data set in Exercise 23. Identify the range of values represented on the plot, including the minimum, first quartile (Q1), median, third quartile (Q3), and maximum.
Step 2: Determine the portion of the data that represents students who studied less than 2 hours per day. This can be done by identifying where the value of 2 hours falls on the box-and-whisker plot relative to the quartiles.
Step 3: Calculate the percentage of the data that falls below 2 hours. If 2 hours is less than Q1, for example, then the percentage of students studying less than 2 hours would correspond to the proportion of the data below Q1 (typically 25%).
Step 4: If the value of 2 hours falls within a specific quartile range, use the distribution of data within that range to estimate the percentage of students studying less than 2 hours. For example, if 2 hours is between Q1 and the median, you would estimate the proportion of data in that segment.
Step 5: Convert the proportion of students studying less than 2 hours into a percentage by multiplying the proportion by 100. Write your final answer as a percentage.
Key Concepts
Box-and-Whisker Plot
A box-and-whisker plot is a graphical representation of a data set that displays its minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum. It helps visualize the distribution and identify outliers. Understanding this plot is crucial for interpreting the data set and determining the range of study hours.
Residuals and Residual Plots
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1 or as a percentage. In this context, it involves calculating the proportion of students who studied less than 2 hours per day relative to the total number of students in the sample.
Introduction to Probability
Percentages
A percentage is a way of expressing a number as a fraction of 100, which is useful for comparing proportions. In this question, converting the probability of selecting a student who studied less than 2 hours into a percentage allows for a clearer understanding of the likelihood in a familiar format.
Creating Pie Charts
