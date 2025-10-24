Exam Scores After giving a statistics exam, Professor Dang determined the following five-number summary for her class results: 60 68 77 89 98. Use this information to draw a boxplot of the exam scores.
"[DATA] Putting It Together: Paternal Smoking It is well-documented that active maternal smoking during pregnancy is associated with lower-birth-weight babies. Researchers wanted to determine if there is a relationship between paternal smoking habits and birth weight. The researchers administered a questionnaire to each parent of newborn infants. One question asked whether the individual smoked regularly. Because the survey was administered within 15 days of birth, it was assumed that any regular smokers were also regular smokers during pregnancy. Birth weights for the babies (in grams) of nonsmoking mothers were obtained and divided into two groups, nonsmoking fathers and smoking fathers. The given data are representative of the data collected by the researchers. The researchers concluded that the birth weight of babies whose father smoked was less than the birth weight of babies whose father did not smoke.
f. Interpret the first quartile for both the nonsmoker and smoker group."
Key Concepts
Quartiles and the First Quartile (Q1)
Comparing Distributions Between Groups
Interpreting Birth Weight Data in Context
g. Draw a side-by-side boxplot of the data. Does the side-by-side boxplot confirm the conclusions of the study?
In a boxplot, if the median is to the left of the center of the box and the right whisker is substantially longer than the left whisker, the distribution is skewed ______________.
[DATA] Old Faithful In Problem 26 from Section 3.1, we drew a histogram of the length of eruption of California’s Old Faithful geyser and found that the distribution is symmetric. Draw a boxplot of these data. Use the boxplot and quartiles to confirm the distribution is symmetric. For convenience, the data are displayed again.
Using Technology to Find Quartiles and Draw Graphs In Exercises 23–26, use technology to draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
Vacation Days The number of vacation days used by a sample of 20 employees in a recent year
3 9 2 1 7 5 3 2 2 6
4 0 10 0 3 5 7 8 6 5
Studying Refer to the data set in Exercise 23 and the box-and-whisker plot you drew that represents the data set.
c. You randomly select one student from the sample. What is the likelihood that the student studied less than 2 hours per day? Write your answer as a percent.
Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(b) draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
39 36 30 27 26 24 28 35 39 60 50 41 35 32 51