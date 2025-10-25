"Pharmacy A pharmaceutical company has developed an experimental drug meant to relieve symptoms associated with the common cold. The company identifies 300 adult males 25 to 29 years old who have a common cold and randomly divides them into two groups. Group 1 is given the experimental drug, while group 2 is given a placebo. After 1 week of treatment, the subjects report whether they still have cold symptoms, or not.





Think of some of the factors in the study. How are they controlled?"