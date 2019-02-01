[NW] Television in the Bedroom Is a television (TV) in the bedroom associated with obesity? Researchers questioned 379 twelve-year old adolescents and concluded that the body mass index (BMI) of the adolescents who had a TV in their bedroom was significantly higher than the BMI of those who did not have a TV in their bedroom. Source: Christelle Delmas, Carine Platat, Brigitte Schweitzer, Aline Wagner, Mohamed Oujaa, and Chantal Simon. “Association Between Television in Bedroom and Adiposity Throughout Adolescence,” Obesity, 15:2495–2503, 2007.





c. Can you think of any lurking variables that may affect the results of the study?