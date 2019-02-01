The age of a person is commonly considered to be a continuous random variable. Could it be considered a discrete random variable instead? Explain.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
[NW] Television in the Bedroom Is a television (TV) in the bedroom associated with obesity? Researchers questioned 379 twelve-year old adolescents and concluded that the body mass index (BMI) of the adolescents who had a TV in their bedroom was significantly higher than the BMI of those who did not have a TV in their bedroom. Source: Christelle Delmas, Carine Platat, Brigitte Schweitzer, Aline Wagner, Mohamed Oujaa, and Chantal Simon. “Association Between Television in Bedroom and Adiposity Throughout Adolescence,” Obesity, 15:2495–2503, 2007.
c. Can you think of any lurking variables that may affect the results of the study?
Key Concepts
Lurking Variables
Confounding Variables
Association vs. Causation
Watch next
Master Introduction to Statistics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Happiness and Your Heart Is there an association between level of happiness and the risk of heart disease? Researchers studied 1739 people over a 10-year period and asked questions about their daily lives and the hassles they face. The researchers also determined which individuals in the study experienced any type of heart disease. After their analysis, they concluded that happy individuals are less likely to experience heart disease. Source: European Heart Journal 31 (9):1065–1070, February 2010.
What is the response variable? What is the explanatory variable?
Daily Coffee Consumption Is there an association between daily coffee consumption and the occurrence of skin cancer? Researchers asked 93,676 women to disclose their coffee-drinking habits and also determined which of the women had nonmelanoma skin cancer. The researchers concluded that consumption of six or more cups of caffeinated coffee per day was associated with a reduction in nonmelanoma skin cancer. Source: European Journal of Cancer Prevention, 16(5): 446–452, October 2007.
What is the response variable in the study? What is the explanatory variable?
[NW] Television in the Bedroom Is a television (TV) in the bedroom associated with obesity? Researchers questioned 379 twelve-year old adolescents and concluded that the body mass index (BMI) of the adolescents who had a TV in their bedroom was significantly higher than the BMI of those who did not have a TV in their bedroom. Source: Christelle Delmas, Carine Platat, Brigitte Schweitzer, Aline Wagner, Mohamed Oujaa, and Chantal Simon. “Association Between Television in Bedroom and Adiposity Throughout Adolescence,” Obesity, 15:2495–2503, 2007.
What is the response variable in the study? What is the explanatory variable?
[NW] Television in the Bedroom Is a television (TV) in the bedroom associated with obesity? Researchers questioned 379 twelve-year old adolescents and concluded that the body mass index (BMI) of the adolescents who had a TV in their bedroom was significantly higher than the BMI of those who did not have a TV in their bedroom. Source: Christelle Delmas, Carine Platat, Brigitte Schweitzer, Aline Wagner, Mohamed Oujaa, and Chantal Simon. “Association Between Television in Bedroom and Adiposity Throughout Adolescence,” Obesity, 15:2495–2503, 2007.
d. In the report, the researchers stated, “These results remain significant after adjustment for socioeconomic status.” What does this mean?
Midwives Researchers Sally Tracy and associates undertook a cross-sectional study looking at the method of delivery and cost of delivery for first-time “low risk” mothers under three delivery scenarios:
1. Caseload midwifery
2. Standard hospital care
3. Private obstetric care
The results of the study revealed that 58.5% of all births with midwifery were vaginal deliveries compared with 48.2% of standard hospital births and 30.8% of private obstetric care. In addition, the costs of delivery from midwifery was \$3903.78 compared with \$5279.23 for standard hospital care and \$5413.69 for private obstetric care.Source: Sally K Tracy, Alec Welsh, Bev Hall, Donna Hartz, Anne Lainchbury, Andrew Bisits, Jan White, and Mark Tracy “Caseload midwifery compared to standard or private obstetric care for first time mothers in a public teaching hospital in Australia: a cross sectional study of cost and birth outcomes” BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth 2014, 14:46.
b. Name the explanatory variable in the study.
Web Page Design Magnum, LLC, is a web page design firm that has two designs for an online hardware store. To determine which is the more effective design, Magnum uses one page in the Denver area and a second page in the Miami area. For each visit, Magnum records the amount of time visiting the site and the amount spent by the visitor.
c. Explain how confounding might be an issue with this study.