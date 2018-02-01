Daily Coffee Consumption Is there an association between daily coffee consumption and the occurrence of skin cancer? Researchers asked 93,676 women to disclose their coffee-drinking habits and also determined which of the women had nonmelanoma skin cancer. The researchers concluded that consumption of six or more cups of caffeinated coffee per day was associated with a reduction in nonmelanoma skin cancer. Source: European Journal of Cancer Prevention, 16(5): 446–452, October 2007.





What is the response variable in the study? What is the explanatory variable?