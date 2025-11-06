"Designing an Experiment Researchers want to know if there is a link between hypertension (high blood pressure) and consumption of salt. Past studies have indicated that the consumption of fruits and vegetables offsets the negative impact of salt consumption. It is also known that there is quite a bit of person-to-person variability in the ability of the body to process and eliminate salt. However, no method exists for identifying individuals who have a higher ability to process salt. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that daily intake of salt should not exceed 2400 milligrams (mg). The researchers want to keep the design simple, so they choose to conduct their study using a completely randomized design.
Name three factors that have been identified."