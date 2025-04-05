Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Bias Sampling bias occurs when the sample is not representative of the population. In this case, the poll was conducted online, and only those who chose to respond were included, which may not reflect the views of the general population. This self-selection can lead to biased results, as it might over-represent individuals with strong opinions about bottled water. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Voluntary Response Sample A voluntary response sample is a type of non-probability sampling where participants self-select into the survey. This method often leads to biased outcomes because individuals with strong opinions are more likely to participate. In the given poll, the 951 Internet users who responded may not accurately represent the broader population's preferences regarding bottled water. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion