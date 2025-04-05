In Exercises 13–20, determine whether the results appear to have statistical significance, and also determine whether the results appear to have practical significance.





Mendel’s Genetics Experiments One of Gregor Mendel’s famous hybridization experiments with peas yielded 580 offspring with 152 of those peas (or 26%) having yellow pods. According to Mendel’s theory, 25% of the offspring peas should have yellow pods.