Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Bias Sampling bias occurs when the sample is not representative of the population, leading to skewed results. In this case, if the poll was sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission, there might be a bias in how the survey was conducted or in the sample selection, potentially influencing respondents to favor potatoes. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Survey Design Survey design refers to how a survey is structured, including question phrasing and order, which can significantly impact responses. If the survey questions were leading or if potatoes were highlighted in some way, it could have influenced the respondents' choices, thus affecting the validity of the results. Recommended video: Guided course 03:06 03:06 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions Example 1