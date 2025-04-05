Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
2:18 minutes
Problem 1.1.29
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, identify what is wrong.
Potatoes In a poll sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission, 1000 adults were asked to select their favorite vegetables, and the favorite choice was potatoes, which were selected by 26% of the respondents.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sample size and the percentage of respondents who selected potatoes as their favorite vegetable. In this case, the sample size is 1000 adults, and 26% of them selected potatoes.
Calculate the number of respondents who selected potatoes by multiplying the sample size by the percentage (in decimal form). This can be expressed as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mn>1000</mn><mo>×</mo><mn>0.26</mn></mrow></math>.
Consider the potential bias in the poll. Since the poll is sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission, there might be a conflict of interest, which could influence the way questions are asked or how the data is interpreted.
Evaluate the representativeness of the sample. Ensure that the sample of 1000 adults is representative of the larger population in terms of demographics and other relevant factors.
Discuss the implications of the results. Even if 26% of respondents selected potatoes, it is important to consider the margin of error and confidence level of the poll to understand the reliability of this result.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sampling Bias
Sampling bias occurs when the sample is not representative of the population, leading to skewed results. In this case, if the poll was sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission, there might be a bias in how the survey was conducted or in the sample selection, potentially influencing respondents to favor potatoes.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Survey Design
Survey design refers to how a survey is structured, including question phrasing and order, which can significantly impact responses. If the survey questions were leading or if potatoes were highlighted in some way, it could have influenced the respondents' choices, thus affecting the validity of the results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions Example 1
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance helps determine if the results of a study are likely due to chance or if they reflect a true preference in the population. With 26% of respondents choosing potatoes, it's important to assess whether this percentage is significantly higher than what would be expected by chance, considering the sample size and variability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Watch next
Master Introduction to Statistics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning