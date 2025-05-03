Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
4:37 minutes
Problem 6.3.18a
Textbook Question
Hybridization A hybridization experiment begins with four peas having yellow pods and one pea having a green pod. Two of the peas are randomly selected with replacement from this population.
a. After identifying the 25 different possible samples, find the proportion of peas with yellow pods in each of them, then construct a table to des
Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the population: The population consists of 4 peas with yellow pods and 1 pea with a green pod. Since the selection is with replacement, the probability of selecting a yellow pod pea is \( P(Y) = \frac{4}{5} \) and the probability of selecting a green pod pea is \( P(G) = \frac{1}{5} \).
List all possible samples: Since two peas are selected with replacement, there are \( 5 \times 5 = 25 \) possible samples. Each sample can be represented as a pair (e.g., YY, YG, GY, GG), where the first letter represents the outcome of the first selection and the second letter represents the outcome of the second selection.
Calculate the proportion of yellow pods in each sample: For each sample, count the number of yellow pods (Y) and divide by the total number of peas in the sample (2). For example, for the sample YY, the proportion is \( \frac{2}{2} = 1 \), and for the sample YG, the proportion is \( \frac{1}{2} = 0.5 \).
Construct a frequency table: Create a table where each row corresponds to a unique sample, the number of yellow pods in the sample, and the proportion of yellow pods. For example, the table might include rows like (YY, 2, 1), (YG, 1, 0.5), and so on.
Summarize the results: Use the table to analyze the distribution of the proportions of yellow pods across all 25 samples. This can help in understanding the variability and expected outcomes of the hybridization experiment.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hybridization
Hybridization in genetics refers to the process of combining different varieties or species to produce a hybrid. In this context, it involves selecting peas with different pod colors to study the inheritance patterns of traits, such as yellow and green pods. Understanding hybridization is crucial for analyzing genetic variation and predicting the outcomes of breeding experiments.
Sampling with Replacement
Sampling with replacement is a statistical method where each selected item is returned to the population before the next selection. This means that the same pea can be chosen multiple times in the experiment. This technique is important for ensuring that each sample is independent, allowing for a more accurate representation of the population's characteristics.
Proportion
Proportion is a statistical measure that represents the part of a whole, expressed as a fraction or percentage. In this experiment, calculating the proportion of yellow pods in each sample helps to quantify the prevalence of this trait among the selected peas. Understanding proportions is essential for interpreting the results and drawing conclusions about the genetic distribution of traits.
