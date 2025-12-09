Acceptance Sampling Suppose that you have just received a shipment of 100 televisions. Although you don’t know this, 6 are defective. To determine whether you will accept the shipment, you randomly select 5 televisions and test them. If all 5 televisions work, you accept the shipment; otherwise, the shipment is rejected. What is the probability of accepting the shipment?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
In Problems 7–16, determine which of the following probability experiments represents a binomial experiment. If the probability experiment is not a binomial experiment, state why.
One hundred randomly selected U.S. parents with at least one child under the age of 18 are surveyed and asked if they have ever spanked their child. The number of parents who have spanked their child is recorded.
[NW] Selecting a Jury
The grade appeal process at a university requires that a jury be structured by selecting five individuals randomly from a pool of eight students and ten faculty.
c. What is the probability of selecting a jury of two students and three faculty?
In Problems 7–16, determine which of the following probability experiments represents a binomial experiment. If the probability experiment is not a binomial experiment, state why.
A random sample of 30 cars in a used car lot is obtained, and their mileages recorded.
In Problems 7–16, determine which of the following probability experiments represents a binomial experiment. If the probability experiment is not a binomial experiment, state why.
A basketball player who makes 80% of her free throws is asked to shoot free throws until she misses. The number of free-throw attempts is recorded.
A school is holding a fair raffle and a teacher is interested in predicting how many winners will be from her class. Determine which probability distribution she should use given the following information.
(A) There are 386 tickets, one for each student. Tickets are placed back in the pool after being chosen and 5 tickets are drawn.
A school is holding a fair raffle and a teacher is interested in predicting how many winners will be from her class. Determine which probability distribution she should use given the following information.
(B) There are 386 tickets, one for each student. Tickets are removed from the pool after being chosen and 5 tickets are drawn.
Find the probability of drawing a hand of 5 cards from a standard deck that contains exactly 2 hearts.
Manufacturing An assembly line produces 10,000 automobile parts. Twenty percent of the parts are defective. An inspector randomly selects 10 of the parts
a. Use the Multiplication Rule (discussed in Section 3.2) to find the probability that none of the selected parts are defective. (Note that the events are dependent.)