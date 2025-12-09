[NW] Selecting a Jury
The grade appeal process at a university requires that a jury be structured by selecting five individuals randomly from a pool of eight students and ten faculty.
a. What is the probability of selecting a jury of all students?
Master Introduction to the Hypergeometric Distribution with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
[NW] Selecting a Jury
The grade appeal process at a university requires that a jury be structured by selecting five individuals randomly from a pool of eight students and ten faculty.
a. What is the probability of selecting a jury of all students?
Selecting a Committee
Suppose that there are 55 Democrats and 45 Republicans in the U.S. Senate. A committee of seven senators is to be formed by selecting members of the Senate randomly.
b. What is the probability that the committee is composed of all Republicans?
Little Lotto In the Illinois Lottery game Little Lotto, an urn contains balls numbered 1–39. From this urn, 5 balls are chosen randomly, without replacement. For a \$1 bet, a player chooses one set of five numbers. To win, all five numbers must match those chosen from the urn. The order in which the balls are selected does not matter. What is the probability of winning Little Lotto with one ticket?
In Problems 7–16, determine which of the following probability experiments represents a binomial experiment. If the probability experiment is not a binomial experiment, state why.
Three cards are selected from a standard 52-card deck without replacement. The number of aces selected is recorded.
[NW] Selecting a Jury
The grade appeal process at a university requires that a jury be structured by selecting five individuals randomly from a pool of eight students and ten faculty.
c. What is the probability of selecting a jury of two students and three faculty?
In Problems 7–16, determine which of the following probability experiments represents a binomial experiment. If the probability experiment is not a binomial experiment, state why.
A random sample of 30 cars in a used car lot is obtained, and their mileages recorded.
In Problems 7–16, determine which of the following probability experiments represents a binomial experiment. If the probability experiment is not a binomial experiment, state why.
A basketball player who makes 80% of her free throws is asked to shoot free throws until she misses. The number of free-throw attempts is recorded.
In Problems 7–16, determine which of the following probability experiments represents a binomial experiment. If the probability experiment is not a binomial experiment, state why.
One hundred randomly selected U.S. parents with at least one child under the age of 18 are surveyed and asked if they have ever spanked their child. The number of parents who have spanked their child is recorded.