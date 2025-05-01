Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Uniform Distribution
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Determine if each curve (in orange) is a valid probability density function (i.e. if the total area under the function = 1)
A
Yes, because the area under the curve equals 1
B
No, because the area under the curve =
C
No, because the curve does not touch the x-axis
D
Yes, because the area under the curve is slightly more than 1.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of a probability density function (PDF). A valid PDF must satisfy two conditions: (1) The function must be non-negative for all values of x, and (2) The total area under the curve must equal 1.
Step 2: Analyze the graph provided. The orange curve is a horizontal line at y = 0.2 between x = 1 and x = 5. Outside this interval, the curve touches the x-axis, meaning the function is zero.
Step 3: Calculate the area under the curve. Since the curve is constant (y = 0.2) over the interval [1, 5], the area can be calculated using the formula for the area of a rectangle: \( \text{Area} = \text{Height} \times \text{Width} \). Here, the height is 0.2 and the width is \( 5 - 1 = 4 \).
Step 4: Multiply the height (0.2) by the width (4) to find the total area under the curve. This will determine whether the total area equals 1, which is required for the function to be a valid PDF.
Step 5: Compare the calculated area to 1. If the area equals 1, the curve is a valid PDF. If the area is not equal to 1, the curve is not a valid PDF.
Watch next
Master Uniform Distribution with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice