Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
2:17 minutes
Problem 1.3.37a
Textbook Question
Simple Random Sample vs. Random Sample Refer to the definition of simple random sample here and its accompanying definition of random sample enclosed within parentheses. Determine whether each of the following is a simple random sample and a random sample.
a. In Major League Baseball, there are 30 teams, each with an active roster of 25 players. The names of the teams are printed on 30 separate index cards, the cards are shuffled, and one card is drawn. The sample consists of the 25 players on the active roster of the selected team.
