In Exercises 25–28, refer to the data in the table below. The entries are for five different years, and they consist of weights (metric tons) of lemons imported from Mexico and U.S. car crash fatality rates per 100,000 population [based on data from “The Trouble with QSAR (or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Embrace Fallacy)” by Stephen Johnson, Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling, Vol. 48, No. 1].

[IMAGE]

Conclusion If we were to use the sample data and conclude that there is a correlation or association between lemon imports and crash fatality rates, does it follow that lemon imports are the cause of fatal crashes?