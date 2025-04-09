Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
2:44 minutes
Problem 1.3.31
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–32, indicate whether the observational study used is cross-sectional, retrospective, or prospective.
Marijuana Study Researchers from the National Institutes of Health want to determine the current rates of marijuana consumption among adults living in states that have legalized the use of marijuana. They conduct a survey of 500 adults in those states.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of observational studies: Cross-sectional studies collect data at a single point in time, retrospective studies look back at past data, and prospective studies follow subjects into the future.
Identify the key elements of the study: The researchers are conducting a survey to determine current rates of marijuana consumption among adults.
Determine the timing of data collection: Since the study involves collecting data at a single point in time to assess current consumption rates, it is not looking at past data or following subjects into the future.
Classify the study based on the timing: Given that the data is collected at one point in time to understand the current situation, this study is a cross-sectional study.
Conclude with the study type: The observational study used in this scenario is cross-sectional because it assesses the current state of marijuana consumption among adults in states where it is legalized.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Observational Study
An observational study is a research method where the investigator observes subjects and measures variables of interest without assigning treatments to the subjects. The goal is to find associations between variables, and it is often used when experiments are not feasible or ethical. This type of study can be cross-sectional, retrospective, or prospective.
Recommended video:
Cross-Sectional Study
A cross-sectional study is a type of observational study that analyzes data from a population, or a representative subset, at a specific point in time. It is often used to assess the prevalence of an outcome or to identify associations between variables. In the context of the marijuana study, the survey of 500 adults provides a snapshot of current marijuana consumption rates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Calculating the Median
Prospective vs. Retrospective Study
Prospective studies follow participants over a future period to observe outcomes, while retrospective studies look back at existing data or past events. In the marijuana study, the researchers are interested in current consumption rates, indicating a cross-sectional approach rather than a prospective or retrospective one, as they are not following participants over time or examining past data.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Introduction to Statistics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning