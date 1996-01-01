Multiple Choice
For a sample size of 75, find the following t-scores.
(A) The critical values needed to create a confidence interval.
(B) The t-score with a left probability of .
(C) The t-score with a right tail probability of .
(A) 0.0516 (B) 0.0516 (C) 0.1032
(A) 0.9484 (B) 0.9484 (C) 0.0516
(A) 0.0516 (B) 0.0516 (C) 0.0516
(A) 0.9484 (B) 0.9484 (C) 0.8968
Master Finding t Critical Values From Probabilities - Excel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
For a sample size of 75, find the following t-scores.
(A) The critical values needed to create a confidence interval.
(B) The t-score with a left probability of .
(C) The t-score with a right tail probability of .