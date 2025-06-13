Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Regions In Exercises 19–26, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic t, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the population is normally distributed.





Annual Salary An employment information service claims the mean annual salary for senior level statisticians is more than $124,000. The annual salaries (in dollars) for a random sample of 12 senior level statisticians are shown in the table at the left. At α=0.01, is there enough evidence to support the claim that the mean salary is more than $124,000?



