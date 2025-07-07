Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:35 minutes
Problem 7.3.29
Faculty Classroom Hours The dean of a university estimates that the mean number of classroom hours per week for full-time faculty is 11.0. As a member of the student council, you want to test this claim. A random sample of the number of classroom hours for eight full-time faculty for one week is shown in the table at the left. At α=0.01, can you reject the dean’s claim?
1
Step 1: Formulate the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis is H₀: μ = 11.0, which states that the mean number of classroom hours is 11.0. The alternative hypothesis is H₁: μ ≠ 11.0, which states that the mean number of classroom hours is not 11.0.
Step 2: Calculate the sample mean (x̄) using the provided data. Add all the classroom hours from the table and divide by the number of observations (n = 8). Use the formula: .
Step 3: Calculate the sample standard deviation (s) using the formula: . This measures the variability of the classroom hours.
Step 4: Compute the test statistic (t) using the formula: , where μ is the hypothesized mean (11.0), x̄ is the sample mean, s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Step 5: Compare the calculated t-value to the critical t-value at α = 0.01 for a two-tailed test with degrees of freedom (df = n - 1). If the absolute value of the calculated t-value exceeds the critical t-value, reject the null hypothesis; otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents a default position, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that represents what we aim to prove. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the mean classroom hours are equal to 11.0, while the alternative would suggest they are not. The goal is to determine whether the sample data provides sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when the null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. In this scenario, α is set at 0.01, indicating a 1% risk of concluding that the mean classroom hours differ from 11.0 when they actually do not. A lower α value means a stricter criterion for evidence against the null hypothesis.
03:33
Finding Binomial Probabilities Using TI-84 Example 1
Sample Mean and Standard Deviation
The sample mean is the average of the observed values in a sample, providing an estimate of the population mean. The standard deviation measures the dispersion of the sample data around the mean. In this context, calculating the sample mean of the classroom hours will help assess whether it significantly differs from the dean's claim of 11.0 hours. The standard deviation will also be crucial for determining the variability of the sample and for conducting the hypothesis test.
Calculating Standard Deviation
