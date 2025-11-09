Why is it important to report correlations together with scatter diagrams when analyzing the relationship between two quantitative variables?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Explain what is wrong with the following statement: “We have concluded that a high correlation exists between the gender of drivers and rates of automobile accidents.” Suggest a better way to write the sentence.
Key Concepts
Correlation and Causation
Appropriate Use of Variables in Correlation
Clear and Accurate Statistical Reporting
Given a scatterplot of versus for used sedans, what type of correlation would you most likely expect to observe between and ?
Obesity In a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers found that the length of time a mother breast-feeds is negatively associated with the likelihood a child is obese. In an interview, the head investigator stated, “It’s not clear whether breast milk has obesity-preventing properties or the women who are breast-feeding are less likely to have obese kids because they are less likely to be obese themselves.” Using the researcher’s statement, explain what might be wrong with concluding that breast-feeding prevents obesity. Identify some lurking variables in the study. 201
Crime Rate and Cell Phones The linear correlation between violent crime rate and percentage of the population that has a cell phone is −0.918 for years since 1995. Do you believe that increasing the percentage of the population that has a cell phone will decrease the violent crime rate? What might be a lurking variable between percentage of the population with a cell phone and violent crime rate?
"In studies of monozygotic (identical) twins, the correlation between intelligence (IQ) scores is 0.85.
a. Who are the individuals in this study?"