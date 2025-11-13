In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the right of
d. z = 3.45
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the right of
d. z = 3.45
In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the total area under the standard normal curve
a. to the left of z = –2 or to the right of z = 2
In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the total area under the standard normal curve
b. to the left of z = –1.56 or to the right of z = 2.56
In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the total area under the standard normal curve
c. to the left of z = –0.24 or to the right of z = 1.20
A random variable Z that is normally distributed with mean μ = 0 and standard deviation σ = 1 is said to have the ____________________.
The notation za is the z-score such that the area under the standard normal curve to the right of za is _______.