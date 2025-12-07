In the Dark A box containing twelve 40-watt light bulbs and eighteen 60-watt light bulbs is stored in your basement. Unfortunately, the box is stored in the dark and you need two 60-watt bulbs. What is the probability of randomly selecting two 60-watt bulbs from the box?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Little Lotto In the Illinois Lottery game Little Lotto, an urn contains balls numbered 1–39. From this urn, 5 balls are chosen randomly, without replacement. For a \$1 bet, a player chooses one set of five numbers. To win, all five numbers must match those chosen from the urn. The order in which the balls are selected does not matter. What is the probability of winning Little Lotto with one ticket?
Acceptance Sampling Suppose that you have just received a shipment of 20 modems. Although you don’t know this, 3 of the modems are defective. To determine whether you will accept the shipment, you randomly select 4 modems and test them. If all 4 modems work, you accept the shipment. Otherwise, the shipment is rejected. What is the probability of accepting the shipment?
[NW] Selecting a Jury
The grade appeal process at a university requires that a jury be structured by selecting five individuals randomly from a pool of eight students and ten faculty.
a. What is the probability of selecting a jury of all students?
Selecting a Committee
Suppose that there are 55 Democrats and 45 Republicans in the U.S. Senate. A committee of seven senators is to be formed by selecting members of the Senate randomly.
b. What is the probability that the committee is composed of all Republicans?
In Problems 7–16, determine which of the following probability experiments represents a binomial experiment. If the probability experiment is not a binomial experiment, state why.
Three cards are selected from a standard 52-card deck without replacement. The number of aces selected is recorded.
Acceptance Sampling Suppose that you have just received a shipment of 100 televisions. Although you don’t know this, 6 are defective. To determine whether you will accept the shipment, you randomly select 5 televisions and test them. If all 5 televisions work, you accept the shipment; otherwise, the shipment is rejected. What is the probability of accepting the shipment?
The grade appeal process at a university requires that a jury be structured by selecting five individuals randomly from a pool of eight students and ten faculty.
c. What is the probability of selecting a jury of two students and three faculty?