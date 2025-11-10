"InfidelityAccording to menstuff.org, 22% of married men have “strayed” at least once during their married lives.
a. Describe how you might go about administering a survey to assess the accuracy of this statement.
"
b. A survey of 500 married men indicated that 122 have “strayed” at least once during their married life. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population proportion of married men who have strayed. Use this interval to assess the accuracy of the statement made by menstuff.org.
"
[DATA] Filling BottlesA certain brand of apple juice is supposed to have 64 ounces of juice. Because the penalty for underfilling bottles is severe, the target mean amount of juice is 64.05 ounces. However, the filling machine is not precise, and the exact amount of juice varies from bottle to bottle. The quality-control manager wishes to verify that the mean amount of juice in each bottle is 64.05 ounces so that she can be sure that the machine is not over- or underfilling. She randomly samples 22 bottles of juice, measures the content, and obtains the following data:
A normal probability plot suggests the data could come from a population that is normally distributed. A boxplot does not show any outliers.
b. Explain why a level of significance of α = 0.01 is more reasonable than α = 0.1. [Hint: Consider the consequences of incorrectly rejecting the null hypothesis.]
a. Should the assembly line be shut down so that the machine can be recalibrated? Use a 0.01 level of significance.
Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: , ,
Sample: ,
A university claims that the average SAT math score of its incoming freshmen is 600. A skeptical education researcher believes this might not be accurate. The researcher collects a random sample of 40 students and finds a sample mean SAT math score of 622. The population standard deviation is known to be 70. Using a significance level of = 0.05, test the researcher’s claim.
Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: ,
Sample: , ,
Paint Cans A machine is set to fill paint cans with a mean of 128 ounces and a standard deviation of 0.2 ounce. A random sample of 40 cans has a mean of 127.9 ounces. The machine needs to be reset when the mean of a random sample is unusual. Does the machine need to be reset? Explain.