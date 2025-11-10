"InfidelityAccording to menstuff.org, 22% of married men have “strayed” at least once during their married lives.





b. A survey of 500 married men indicated that 122 have “strayed” at least once during their married life. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population proportion of married men who have strayed. Use this interval to assess the accuracy of the statement made by menstuff.org.





"