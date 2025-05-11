Correcting for a Finite Population In a study of babies born with very low birth weights, 275 children were given IQ tests at age 8, and their scores approximated a normal distribution with μ = 95.5 and σ = 16.0 (based on data from “Neurobehavioral Outcomes of School-age Children Born Extremely Low Birth Weight or Very Preterm,” by Anderson et al., Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 289, No. 24). Fifty of those children are to be randomly selected without replacement for a follow-up study.





b. Find the probability that the mean IQ score of the follow-up sample is between 95 and 105.