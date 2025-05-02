Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
8:28 minutes
Problem 6.CRE.3d
Textbook Question
Foot Lengths of Women Assume that foot lengths of adult females are normally distributed with a mean of 246.3 mm and a standard deviation of 12.4 mm (based on Data Set 3 “ANSUR II 2012” in Appendix B).
d. Find the probability that 16 adult females have foot lengths with a mean greater than 250 mm.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given parameters. The population mean (μ) is 246.3 mm, the population standard deviation (σ) is 12.4 mm, the sample size (n) is 16, and we are tasked with finding the probability that the sample mean is greater than 250 mm.
Step 2: Calculate the standard error of the mean (SE). The formula for the standard error is SE = σ / √n. Substitute the given values for σ and n into the formula.
Step 3: Standardize the sample mean to a z-score. Use the formula z = (X̄ - μ) / SE, where X̄ is the sample mean (250 mm), μ is the population mean, and SE is the standard error calculated in Step 2.
Step 4: Use the z-score to find the corresponding probability. Look up the z-score in a standard normal distribution table or use statistical software to find the cumulative probability up to the z-score.
Step 5: Subtract the cumulative probability from 1 to find the probability that the sample mean is greater than 250 mm. This is because we are interested in the area to the right of the z-score.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, indicating that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this context, the foot lengths of adult females follow a normal distribution characterized by a specific mean and standard deviation, which allows for the calculation of probabilities related to the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will be normally distributed, regardless of the shape of the population distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n > 30). In this case, since we are dealing with a sample of 16 adult females, we can still apply the theorem to approximate the distribution of the sample mean, but we must consider the standard error of the mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values, expressed in terms of standard deviations. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this problem, calculating the Z-score for the sample mean of foot lengths will help determine the probability that the mean foot length of 16 adult females exceeds 250 mm.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning