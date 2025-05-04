Using the Central Limit Theorem. In Exercises 5–8, assume that the amounts of weight that male college students gain during their freshman year are normally distributed with a mean of 1.2 kg and a standard deviation of 4.9 kg (based on Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B).





b. If 9 male college students are randomly selected, find the probability that their mean weight gain during freshman year is between 0 kg and 3 kg.