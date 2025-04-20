Pepsi Cans. In Exercises 5–8, refer to the axial loads (pounds) of aluminum Pepsi cans that are 0.0109 in. thick, as listed in Data Set 41 “Aluminum Cans” in Appendix B. An axial load of a can is the maximum weight supported by the side, and it is important to have an axial load high enough so that the can isn’t crushed when the top lid is pressed onto the top. There are seven measurements from each of 25 days of production. If the 175 axial loads are in one column, the first 7 are from the first day, the next 7 are from the second day, and so on, so that the “subgroup size” is 7.

Pepsi Cans: Run Chart Treat the 175 axial loads as a string of consecutive measurements and construct a run chart. What does the result suggest?