Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
4:45 minutes
Problem 14.1.10
Textbook Question
Quarters. In Exercises 9–12, refer to the accompanying table of weights (grams) of quarters minted by the U.S. government. This table is available in Data Set 44 “Weights of Minted Quarters” in Appendix B.
Quarters: R Chart Treat the five measurements from each day as a sample and construct an R chart. What does the result suggest?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the R chart. An R chart is a type of control chart used to monitor the variability or range of a process over time. It is constructed using the range (difference between the maximum and minimum values) of samples taken at different time points.
Step 2: Calculate the range for each sample. For each day, take the five measurements provided and compute the range by subtracting the smallest value from the largest value. Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>max</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>min</mi></math>.
Step 3: Determine the average range (R-bar). Add up all the ranges calculated for each day and divide by the number of days to find the average range. Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>R</mi><mi>bar</mi></msub><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><msub><mi>R</mi><mi>i</mi></msub></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the number of samples.
Step 4: Calculate the control limits for the R chart. Use the formulas for the upper control limit (UCL) and lower control limit (LCL): <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>UCL</mi><mi>R</mi></msub><mo>=</mo><msub><mi>D</mi><mn>4</mn></msub><mo>×</mo><msub><mi>R</mi><mi>bar</mi></msub></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>LCL</mi><mi>R</mi></msub><mo>=</mo><msub><mi>D</mi><mn>3</mn></msub><mo>×</mo><msub><mi>R</mi><mi>bar</mi></msub></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>D</mi><mn>3</mn></msub></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>D</mi><mn>4</mn></msub></math> are constants based on the sample size (refer to statistical control chart tables for these values).
Step 5: Plot the R chart. On the chart, plot the range values for each day, along with the UCL, LCL, and R-bar. Analyze the chart to determine if the process variability is within control limits. If any points fall outside the control limits, it suggests that the process variability may be out of control and requires investigation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
R Chart
An R chart, or range chart, is a type of control chart used in statistical process control to monitor the variability of a process over time. It displays the range of variation within a sample, helping to identify trends or shifts in the process. By plotting the range of measurements from multiple samples, it allows analysts to determine if the process is in control or if there are signs of instability.
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of observations or measurements taken from a population to analyze its characteristics. In the context of the R chart, the sample size affects the reliability of the control limits and the interpretation of the chart. A larger sample size generally provides a more accurate representation of the population, leading to more reliable conclusions about process stability.
Control Limits
Control limits are the boundaries set on a control chart that indicate the expected range of variation in a stable process. They are typically calculated based on the average and variability of the samples. If the data points fall outside these limits, it suggests that the process may be out of control, prompting further investigation into potential causes of variation.
