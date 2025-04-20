Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Problem 14.1.9a
Textbook Question
Quarters. In Exercises 9–12, refer to the accompanying table of weights (grams) of quarters minted by the U.S. government. This table is available in Data Set 44 “Weights of Minted Quarters” in Appendix B.
Quarters: Notation Find the values of x(doublebar) and Rbar. Also find the values of LCL and UCL for an R chart.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the values of x̄̄ (double-bar x, which is the average of sample means), R̄ (average range), and the control limits (LCL and UCL) for an R chart. These are used in statistical process control to monitor variability in a process.
Step 2: Calculate x̄̄ (double-bar x). To do this, first find the mean of each sample (x̄ for each sample). Then, calculate the average of all these sample means. Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x</mi><mo>¯</mo><mo>¯</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>¯</mo></mrow><mi>k</mi></mfrac></math>, where k is the number of samples.
Step 3: Calculate R̄ (average range). For each sample, find the range (difference between the maximum and minimum values). Then, calculate the average of these ranges using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R</mi><mo>¯</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mi>R</mi></mrow><mi>k</mi></mfrac></math>, where k is the number of samples.
Step 4: Determine the control limits for the R chart. Use the formulas for the lower control limit (LCL) and upper control limit (UCL): <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>LCL</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>D</mi><msub><mi>L</mi><mn>3</mn></msub><mo>×</mo><mi>R</mi><mo>¯</mo></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>UCL</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>D</mi><msub><mi>U</mi><mn>3</mn></msub><mo>×</mo><mi>R</mi><mo>¯</mo></math>. The constants <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>D</mi><msub><mi>L</mi><mn>3</mn></msub></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>D</mi><msub><mi>U</mi><mn>3</mn></msub></math> depend on the sample size and can be found in statistical control chart tables.
Step 5: Verify your calculations. Ensure that all sample means, ranges, and control limits are calculated correctly. Double-check the values of constants used for LCL and UCL to confirm they match the sample size.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean (x̄)
The mean, denoted as x̄, is the average of a set of values. It is calculated by summing all the individual weights of the quarters and dividing by the total number of quarters. This measure provides a central value that represents the data set, allowing for comparisons and assessments of variability.
Range (R)
The range, represented as R, is the difference between the maximum and minimum values in a data set. In the context of quality control charts, the range helps to assess the variability of the weights of the quarters. It is crucial for determining the control limits, which indicate acceptable levels of variation in the manufacturing process.
Control Limits (LCL and UCL)
Control limits, specifically the Lower Control Limit (LCL) and Upper Control Limit (UCL), are statistical boundaries used in control charts to determine whether a process is in control. LCL is the lowest acceptable value, while UCL is the highest. These limits are calculated based on the mean and range, helping to identify any significant deviations from expected performance.
