Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Addition Rule
4:01 minutes
Problem 3.3.23c
Textbook Question
23. Engineering Degrees The table shows the numbers of male and female students in the U.S. who received B.S. degrees in engineering in a recent year. A student earning a B.S. degree in engineering during that year is selected at random. Find the probability of each event.
(Source: National Center for Educational Statistics)
c. The student is not female or did not receive a mechanical engineering degree.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that a randomly selected student is not female or did not receive a mechanical engineering degree. This involves using the complement rule and the addition rule in probability.
Step 2: Identify the total number of students. From the table, the total number of students who received B.S. degrees in engineering is 121,956.
Step 3: Calculate the number of students who are female and received a mechanical engineering degree. From the table, the number of females who received mechanical engineering degrees is 5,032.
Step 4: Use the complement rule to find the number of students who are not female or did not receive a mechanical engineering degree. This is equivalent to subtracting the number of students who are female and received a mechanical engineering degree from the total number of students.
Step 5: Divide the result from Step 4 by the total number of students (121,956) to find the probability. This gives the probability that a randomly selected student is not female or did not receive a mechanical engineering degree.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the chance of selecting a student who is either not female or did not receive a mechanical engineering degree. This requires understanding how to combine probabilities of different events.
Recommended video:
Complementary Events
Complementary events are pairs of outcomes in a probability scenario where one event occurs if and only if the other does not. In this case, the event of selecting a student who is not female or did not receive a mechanical engineering degree can be analyzed by considering the complementary event: selecting a female student who received a mechanical engineering degree.
Recommended video:
4:23
Complementary Events
Joint Probability
Joint probability refers to the probability of two events occurring simultaneously. To solve the question, one must calculate the joint probability of selecting a female student who received a mechanical engineering degree and then use this to find the probability of the complementary event. This involves using the data from the table to determine the relevant counts.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Probability of Mutually Exclusive Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning