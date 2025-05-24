Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Addition Rule
Problem 3.3.22d
Textbook Question
22. Brexit A survey asked 1115 British adults how Britain's decision to leave the European Union has impacted the country. The results are shown in the Pareto chart. Find the
probability of each event. (Adapted from Ipsos)
d. Randomly selecting a British adult who feels that the move has had a fairly positive or very positive impact on Great Britain
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the total number of respondents from the survey, which is given as 1115 British adults.
Step 2: Locate the number of respondents who feel the move has had a 'fairly positive' impact (178) and a 'very positive' impact (134) from the Pareto chart.
Step 3: Add the number of respondents for 'fairly positive' and 'very positive' impacts to find the total number of respondents who feel positively about the move. This is calculated as 178 + 134.
Step 4: Divide the total number of respondents who feel positively (from Step 3) by the total number of respondents (1115) to calculate the probability of randomly selecting a British adult who feels the move has had a fairly positive or very positive impact.
Step 5: Express the probability as a fraction, decimal, or percentage, depending on the context or requirement of the problem.
