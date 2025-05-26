Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Addition Rule
Problem 3.3.21b
Textbook Question
Politics The responses of 1500 U.S. adults to a survey that asked them to state their own political viewpoints are shown in the Pareto chart. Find the probability of each event.(Adapted from YouGov)
b. Randomly selecting a person from the sample who is conservative or very conservative
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the total number of survey respondents. From the problem, we know that the total number of respondents is 1500.
Step 2: Determine the number of respondents who identify as 'Conservative' and 'Very Conservative' from the Pareto chart. From the chart, the number of 'Conservative' respondents is 285, and the number of 'Very Conservative' respondents is 195.
Step 3: Add the number of 'Conservative' and 'Very Conservative' respondents to find the total number of people in these categories. This gives us 285 + 195.
Step 4: Calculate the probability of randomly selecting a person who is 'Conservative' or 'Very Conservative' by dividing the total number of 'Conservative' and 'Very Conservative' respondents by the total number of survey respondents. Use the formula: \( P = \frac{\text{Number of Conservative and Very Conservative respondents}}{\text{Total respondents}} \).
Step 5: Simplify the fraction obtained in Step 4, if necessary, to express the probability in its simplest form or as a decimal.
