The following data shows the number of hours spent studying per week by a sample of 15 15 students:

5 , 8 , 10 , 12 , 14 , 16 , 18 , 20 , 22 , 24 , 26 , 28 , 30 , 32 , 35 5, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 35

Draw a box and whisker plot that represents the data set.