- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events: Videos & Practice Problems
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events Practice Problems
Out of a group of employees, said they preferred remote work over in-office work. If employees are randomly selected without replacement, what is the probability that both prefer remote work?
In a survey of employees, said they bike to work. If employees are chosen at random, is it unusual for both to bike to work? Explain your reasoning.
In a survey of college students, reported that they prefer online classes over in-person classes. If students are chosen at random, what is the probability that at most of them prefer online classes?
A rare genetic disorder affects out of every individuals. A screening test for the disorder returns a positive result of the time when a person actually has the disorder, and of the time when a person does not have the disorder. If a person tests negative, what is the probability that they do not have the disorder? Use Bayes' Theorem.
Refer to the pie chart below, which displays the responses from a survey of individuals regarding their main source of news. If you randomly select people, what is the probability that none of them identify social media or friends/family as their primary news source?
A spinner is spun twice. The first spin lands on red, and the second spin lands on blue. Are the events 'landing on red on the first spin' and 'landing on blue on the second spin' independent or dependent? Explain your reasoning.