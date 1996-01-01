A study examined the relationship between tire width (in units of millimeters) and braking distance (in units of meters) for a set of sports cars. For a tire width of 245 245 millimeters, the statistical software output produces a 95 95 percent prediction interval for braking distance as 39.7 39.7 to 49.3 49.3 meters. What is the 95 % 95\% prediction interval estimate for braking distance for a car with 245 245 -millimeter-wide tires, and what does this interval mean?