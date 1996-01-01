- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Introduction to Confidence Intervals: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Confidence Intervals Practice Problems
A study examined the relationship between tire width (in units of millimeters) and braking distance (in units of meters) for a set of sports cars. For a tire width of millimeters, the statistical software output produces a percent prediction interval for braking distance as to meters. What is the prediction interval estimate for braking distance for a car with -millimeter-wide tires, and what does this interval mean?
A nutritionist uses regression to predict weight loss (in pounds) after six weeks based on daily calorie intake. For a daily intake of calories, the prediction interval for weight loss is pounds. What does this interval mean?
The following data lists the number of electric vehicles sold in a region over several years. Construct a scatterplot and determine the best mathematical model (linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, or power) for the data. Use the chosen model to predict the number of electric vehicles sold in .
A normal quantile plot was created using the annual incomes (in thousands of dollars) of a random sample of teachers. What can be concluded about the distribution of the teachers' incomes?
A biologist reports three confidence intervals for the average height of a plant species. Which interval is most likely associated with a confidence level?
True or False. When the sample size is and the population standard deviation is unknown, it is appropriate to use -scores to determine the probability that the sample mean falls within a specified interval.
A researcher collects a random sample of students' test scores from a large university. The population of test scores is known to be right-skewed. What can be said about the shape of the sampling distribution of the sample mean?
True or False. The standard deviation of the distribution of sample means decreases as the number of observations in each sample increases.
Which of the following statements about the sampling distribution of the sample mean is correct?
A population has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a random sample of size is taken, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
Suppose a population has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If random samples of size are selected, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
A certain population has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If samples of size are drawn, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
The average score on a standardized test is , with a standard deviation of . If a random sample of students is chosen, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
A population has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a random sample of size is taken, what is the probability that the sample mean is greater than ? Would this sample mean be considered unusual?
A researcher selects a random sample of from a population with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that the sample mean is less than ? Would this sample mean be considered unusual?