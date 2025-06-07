Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Right-tailed Test A right-tailed test is a type of hypothesis test where the critical region for rejecting the null hypothesis is located in the right tail of the distribution. This means that we are looking for evidence that the sample statistic is significantly greater than the hypothesized parameter. In this context, if the p-value is less than the significance level (alpha), it indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis.

Critical Value The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in a statistical test. In a right-tailed test, the critical value is located at the alpha level on the right side of the distribution. If the standardized test statistic exceeds this critical value, it suggests that the observed data is statistically significant, leading to the rejection of the null hypothesis.