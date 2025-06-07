Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:13 minutes
Problem 7.2.46
Textbook Question
Writing In a right-tailed test where P < alpha, does the standardized test statistic lie to the left or the right of the critical value? Explain your reasoning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: A right-tailed test is a hypothesis test where the rejection region is located in the right tail of the distribution. This means we are testing whether the test statistic is significantly greater than the critical value.
Recall the relationship between P-value and alpha: If P < alpha, it indicates that the observed data is statistically significant, and we reject the null hypothesis.
Understand the role of the critical value: The critical value is the threshold that separates the rejection region (right tail) from the non-rejection region. In a right-tailed test, any test statistic greater than the critical value falls in the rejection region.
Analyze the placement of the standardized test statistic: Since P < alpha, the test statistic must fall in the rejection region. In a right-tailed test, this means the test statistic lies to the right of the critical value.
Summarize the reasoning: The standardized test statistic lies to the right of the critical value because the P-value being less than alpha indicates that the test statistic is in the rejection region, which is located in the right tail of the distribution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Right-tailed Test
A right-tailed test is a type of hypothesis test where the critical region for rejecting the null hypothesis is located in the right tail of the distribution. This means that we are looking for evidence that the sample statistic is significantly greater than the hypothesized parameter. In this context, if the p-value is less than the significance level (alpha), it indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis.
Critical Value
The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in a statistical test. In a right-tailed test, the critical value is located at the alpha level on the right side of the distribution. If the standardized test statistic exceeds this critical value, it suggests that the observed data is statistically significant, leading to the rejection of the null hypothesis.
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Standardized Test Statistic
The standardized test statistic is a value that indicates how many standard deviations an observed value is from the mean under the null hypothesis. In a right-tailed test, if the standardized test statistic is greater than the critical value, it suggests that the observed data is significantly higher than expected. Therefore, when P < alpha, the standardized test statistic lies to the right of the critical value, indicating statistical significance.
