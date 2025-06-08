Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Value A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic that separates the region where the null hypothesis is rejected from the region where it is not rejected. In a two-tailed test, critical values are determined based on the significance level (alpha) and the degrees of freedom, which is calculated as n-1 for a t-test. For α=0.05 and n=27, the critical values help define the rejection regions. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Rejection Region The rejection region is the range of values for the test statistic that leads to the rejection of the null hypothesis. In a two-tailed test, this region is split between both tails of the distribution. For a significance level of α=0.05, the rejection regions are located in the extreme ends of the t-distribution, beyond the critical values determined for the test. Recommended video: Guided course 09:56 09:56 Step 4: State Conclusion