Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 7.4.7
Textbook Question
In Exercises 3–8, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance alpha and sample size n.
Two-tailed test, α=0.05, n=27
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the t-test. The formula for degrees of freedom in a one-sample t-test is df = n - 1, where n is the sample size. Substitute n = 27 into the formula to calculate df.
Identify the level of significance (α) for the test. In this case, α = 0.05. Since it is a two-tailed test, divide α by 2 to account for both tails of the distribution. This gives α/2 = 0.025 for each tail.
Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find the critical t-value corresponding to df = 26 (calculated in step 1) and α/2 = 0.025. The critical t-value is the value where the cumulative probability in the tail equals 0.025.
Define the rejection regions for the two-tailed test. The rejection regions are the areas in the tails of the t-distribution where the test statistic falls beyond the critical t-values. For a two-tailed test, the rejection regions are t < -t_critical and t > t_critical.
Summarize the critical values and rejection regions. State the critical t-values (positive and negative) and the corresponding rejection regions based on the results from the t-distribution table or software.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Value
A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic that separates the region where the null hypothesis is rejected from the region where it is not rejected. In a two-tailed test, critical values are determined based on the significance level (alpha) and the degrees of freedom, which is calculated as n-1 for a t-test. For α=0.05 and n=27, the critical values help define the rejection regions.
Rejection Region
The rejection region is the range of values for the test statistic that leads to the rejection of the null hypothesis. In a two-tailed test, this region is split between both tails of the distribution. For a significance level of α=0.05, the rejection regions are located in the extreme ends of the t-distribution, beyond the critical values determined for the test.
Two-Tailed Test
A two-tailed test is a statistical test that evaluates whether a sample mean is significantly different from a population mean in either direction (higher or lower). This type of test is appropriate when the alternative hypothesis does not specify a direction of the effect. In this case, with α=0.05, the test assesses the likelihood of observing a sample mean that is either significantly greater than or less than the hypothesized population mean.
