t-distribution The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails. It is used primarily in statistics for hypothesis testing and confidence intervals when the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown. The shape of the t-distribution changes based on the degrees of freedom, which are determined by the sample size.

critical values Critical values are the threshold points that define the boundaries of the acceptance region in hypothesis testing. They are determined based on the significance level (alpha) and the distribution being used, such as the t-distribution. For a given alpha level, critical values help to decide whether to reject the null hypothesis by indicating the cutoff points for the test statistic.