Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standardized Test Statistic (t) A standardized test statistic, such as t, is used in hypothesis testing to determine how far a sample mean is from the population mean in terms of standard errors. It is calculated by taking the difference between the sample mean and the population mean, divided by the standard error of the mean. The value of t helps assess whether to reject the null hypothesis based on its position relative to critical values. Recommended video: Guided course 06:34 06:34 Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in hypothesis testing. Researchers aim to gather evidence against H0 to support an alternative hypothesis (H1). The decision to reject H0 is based on the calculated test statistic and its comparison to critical values from the relevant statistical distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses