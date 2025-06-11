Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Problem 7.4.9b
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, state whether each standardized test statistic t allows you to reject the null hypothesis. Explain.
b. t = 0
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The standardized test statistic t is used in hypothesis testing to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. The decision depends on the critical t-value and the significance level (α).
Step 2: Analyze the graph provided. The graph shows a t-distribution with a critical t-value of t₀ = -2.086, which marks the rejection region on the left tail of the distribution. The shaded area represents the rejection region.
Step 3: Compare the given test statistic t = 0 to the critical t-value. Since t = 0 lies at the center of the distribution and does not fall within the rejection region (shaded area), it does not meet the criteria for rejecting the null hypothesis.
Step 4: Explain the reasoning. The null hypothesis is rejected only if the test statistic falls within the rejection region, which is determined by the critical t-value and the significance level. In this case, t = 0 is not extreme enough to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Conclude the analysis. Based on the comparison and the graph, the test statistic t = 0 does not allow you to reject the null hypothesis.
