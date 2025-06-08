Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Value A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic that separates the region where the null hypothesis is rejected from the region where it is not rejected. In hypothesis testing, critical values are determined based on the significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. For a right-tailed t-test, the critical value corresponds to the point where the cumulative probability equals 1 - alpha.

Rejection Region The rejection region is the range of values for the test statistic that leads to the rejection of the null hypothesis. In a right-tailed test, this region is located to the right of the critical value. If the calculated test statistic falls within this region, it indicates that the observed data is sufficiently unlikely under the null hypothesis, prompting its rejection.